Tarrant Police Chief on administrative leave

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - The police chief in Tarrant is on administrative leave until further notice, according to Mayor Wayman Newton.

Newton said it is against city policy to talk about personnel matters, and could not share the reason Chief Wendell Major is on leave.

The leave is effective as of close of business Wednesday, according to an email shared with city staff. That email also said Sergeant Cynthia Morrow will serve as senior ranking officer in the department for the time being.

Major began leading the department in 2021. Prior to serving in Tarrant, Major was a Captain with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.