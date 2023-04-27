LawCall
St. Clair County gas tax brings in millions, mayors want a say in how it’s spent

Close up of diesel and petrol fuel pistols at a gas station. The fuel crisis continues and the cost of fuel is going up(Iryna Melnyk | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2015, the St. Clair County gas tax has brought in about $4 million a year. Local mayors say that since the money comes from gas stations in their cities, they should decide how it’s used.

“We just feel like we would have more effective input as meeting the needs of our roads and streets,” says Springville Mayor Dave Thomas.

These mayors say they would like to create a sharing system between the St. Clair County Commission and the cities.

“There are folks that live out in the county and even probably some on the commission that want to talk about this like it’s the county’s money, and they’re giving it away,” says Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup. “If they give away two cents of it to the municipalities. But that’s not what this is at all. This is a sharing system.”

Mayor Thomas says it would give them more input on how the money is used in each city.

“The county commissioners will argue that they are using some of that gas tax in municipalities, which is true. But at the same time, there is not a whole lot of accountability to those commissioners,” adds Mayor Thomas. “Quite frankly, who knows better of what’s going on in their communities than the mayors and city councilmen.”

This will be a way to have accountability across the board for the county and city leaders.

“We want to work with the county commission. We don’t want to cut them out,” says Mayor Thomas. “So, they will have to approve whatever project we propose. But, we would just like to have a greater role in identifying those projects and making our case as to why that project should be addressed versus another.”

The St. Clair County Mayors Association is working to see when they’ll meet again with the county commission to decide what’s next for the gas tax.

