New bill would allow some people to access police body camera video

Josh Gauntt Body Cam Footage
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A bill sponsored by State Rep. Juandalynn Givan would allow some people to access police body camera video. Family members or their attorneys will be able to see the videos, not the general public.

According to the House Bill 289, a person would file a written request with a law enforcement agency based on a specific date and time of the incident. Body and dash camera video can only be given to people visible in the recording or their representatives. That video would then be made available at a time and location chosen by the law enforcement agency.

Also, people cannot record or get a copy of the video. Givan says the bill is about transparency in the process.

“Sometimes just being able to release a little bit of information just as we saw in the city of Memphis just a few months ago. Those familes worked through a process that was similar to this. This is also moving around other states just as a safeguard to public safety,” Givan said.

The bill is making its way through the legislature.

Givan says she’s worked with the attorney general’s office on this bill alongside the district attorneys association and other law enforcement groups.

