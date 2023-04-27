LawCall
Montgomery Police seeking information regarding Atlanta Highway robbery

Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown subject, wanted for the robbery
Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown subject, wanted for the robbery(Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a robbery and seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, at about 9:05 p.m., police responded to a business located in the 5600 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to a robbery.

Montgomery Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for the robbery. The suspect, identified as a black male, was seen on video entering the business wearing a greenish-colored hooded sweatshirt and red mask. The suspect was armed with an unknown type of weapon and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

