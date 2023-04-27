Montevallo Hosting Unique Job Fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Montevallo and the Montevallo Rotary Club are sponsoring a unique job fair Thursday.

The job fair will help people write their resumes and fill out job applications on the computer.

Dr. Michael Anderson with the Montevallo Rotary Club said, “It’s an opportunity for everyone to win, hardworking employees and eager employers.”

The idea came to fruition when the city and rotary club noticing a significant number of people in the community and surrounding areas who either didn’t have resumes, or struggled with filling out online applications.

This job fair will help them gather those skills, while also meeting with employer’s face to face with the possibility of getting hired on the spot.

No registration is required; all you have to do is show up.

“If individuals who are capable employees can’t find the opportunities, they end up working in an environment where they have no health insurance, have no retirement, and they have no benefits,” Anderson said. “We find that there are employers that can hire these people that would have never known they were available.”

The job fair will also have translators and employers present from a broad spectrum of careers.

The city and rotary club are hoping to make this an annual event.

The job fair will take place tomorrow from 4 to 7 pm at the Parnell City Library in Montevallo and is open to anyone.

Employers interested in participating can contact montevallorotaryclub.org or call 205-563-7272.

