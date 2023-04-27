Mom, daughter win Taylor Swift tickets in Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue raffle

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Diane Smalley and her 15-year-old daughter are excited to attend the Taylor Swift concert this weekend, thanks to winning a raffle that benefits Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue in Hoover.

The rescue organization raffled off two tickets to the concert and managed to raise over $14,000 in the process. The money came at the perfect time for the rescue, as they had just found out that they needed a new roof for their brick and mortar location.

Kim Tyler, a representative from Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue, expressed gratitude for the funds raised through the raffle, saying, “We thought this would help pay for the roof, but this is paying for the roof.”

For Diane, the win is extra special as she already has a cat from Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue. She had even tried to purchase Taylor Swift tickets when they first went on sale, but was unsuccessful. “We are so grateful,” she said. “My 15-year-old daughter is beyond excited.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.