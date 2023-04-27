LawCall
McCraney receives life without parole for teen murders

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His attorneys David Harrison (to his left) and Andrew Scarborough (ahead with satchel) accompany him.(WTVY (Dothan, AL))
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - One day after convicting Coley McCraney of Capital Murder, a jury sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole. The only other option was the death penalty.

McCraney was found guilty of Capital Murder charges in the 1999 shootings of JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, 17-year-old Dothan high school students.

WATCH: Alabama AG, officials speak following McCraney sentencing

The hearing began with passionate testimony from their mothers about the impact those crimes had on their lives followed by pleas from McCraney’s friends to spare his life.

McCraney has no other criminal record and pastored a church in recent years.

WATCH: McCraney defense speaks after sentencing

Coley McCraney was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty for the murders of JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

He will appeal his conviction.

