Hoover PD Searching for Shoplifting Suspects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Hoover police are working to solve several shoplifting cases; with some just in the last few weeks.

The Hoover Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search of four people involved in two different shoplifting incidents.

Both of these cases took place at the same business on the 1700 block on Montgomery Highway.

Officials say that on March 28 three people stole over $2,100 in merchandise.

“We have obtained charges against all three of those individuals. However, they are still at large,” Lt. Daniel Lowe said. “So, we are hoping that anyone that might recognize them or are familiar with them will aid in their apprehension.”

The second case is from April 8th where a woman is wanted for questioning in a $3,700 theft.

“The second case that we reported on will a theft of property in the 1st degree. All of those charges are based strictly on the dollar amount of the merchandise that was stolen,” Lowe said.

We asked if these recent cases were signs of an increase at thefts in stores in the area.

“Here in Hoover we are actually tracking about the same as we were this time last year,” Lowe said. “We haven’t really seen an increase so far this year and we are still getting the final numbers on our first quarter stats from this year. But from what I have seen, they seem to be tracking the same as last year.”

Lt. Lowe encourages businesses owners to put up cameras around your business. He says video surveillance is crucial in helping them solve these cases.

The Hoover Police Department needs your help in finding these suspects.

The quicker they can find them, the quicker they can get those items returned back to the owners.

If you recognize this individual, please contact Detective Davis at (205) 444-7624.

You can also leave an anonymous tip here: http://www.hooverpd.com/submit-a-tip.php or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip on their website: http://crimestoppersmetroal.com/

