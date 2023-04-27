LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hackleburg High School on soft lockdown after threats to Phil Campbell school

Hackleburg High School
Hackleburg High School(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HACKLEBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are at Hackleburg High School Thursday morning to “try and ease people’s minds” as the school is on soft lockdown after threats were made to Phil Campbell High School on social media.

“Will be at School this morning to try and ease people’s minds, the school will be on Soft lock down this morning, and we will have an officer stationed at the school and at all our sporting events,” Hackleburg Police Department wrote in a post on social media.

They added that while they are going to try and find who made an “erroneous” post about a threat being made to Marion County Schools, there have been no threats toward any schools in the county.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton posted on Facebook Wednesday night that they are aware of a social media post that threatened Phil Campbell High School. Hamilton said law enforcement have investigated the threat and are questioning suspects.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTZ closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Utz Brands closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: 19-year-old woman killed, 1 injured after shooting outside convenience store
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

A social media expert is reacting to the proposed bipartisan federal legislation that could...
Social media expert weighs in on new bipartisan age verification bill
Pouring concrete (Source: Pixabay)
Scammers stealing thousands of dollars from Alabama concrete businesses
The Birmingham Board of Education approved the purchasing of new concealed weapons detection...
Birmingham City Schools adding additional levels of security
A bill sponsored by State Rep. Juandalynn Givan would allow some people to access police body...
New bill would allow some people to access police body camera video