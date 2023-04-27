First Alert Weather: Showers and storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! You’ll definitely want to grab the rain jacket and umbrella today. We are tracking showers and a few thunderstorms this morning on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. Most of the rain is moving off to the east and staying along and north of I-20/59. I would plan for wet roads and limited visibility this morning. Areas farther south are mostly dry early this mroning. We have more showers and strong storms forming in Louisiana. These storms will likely impact the Gulf Coast, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama later today.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

The good news for us today is that the greatest risk to see severe storms will likely remain to our south. I am not anticipating any severe weather this morning or this afternoon. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the mid to upper 50s. With a high chance for rainfall and plenty of cloud cover, temperatures may only warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will likely deal with showers this morning and into the early afternoon hours. We could see a break or brief lull from the rain between 3-6 PM, but models are hinting at another round of storms developing this evening and tonight. Storms that develop this evening and tonight could become strong. The main threat will be gusty winds and large hail.

Severe Threat Thursday (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is showing a marginal risk- threat level 1 out of 5- for all of Central Alabama today. The threat for severe weather is low, but not zero across Central Alabama. If any strong or severe storms develop this evening, damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. A slight risk- threat level 2 out of 5 - has been issued along the Gulf Coast and includes south Alabama. This is the area that has the greatest potential for active storms this afternoon and evening.

The Next 24 - Thur. Noon (WBRC)

If you are planning on attending the Barons game, you might have to encounter rain and game delays. Temperatures will likely remain in the 60s with a 50-60% chance for rain and storms.

Remembering April 27, 2011: Today marks 12 years since the devastating tornado outbreak that impacted the Southeast and Midwest in 2011. We had a morning round of intense storms that pushed through Central Alabama. The morning round was super intense that produced numerous power outages and damage from straight-line winds and tornadoes. The second round proved to be even worse as numerous supercell storms rapidly developed and produced intense tornadoes in many areas. 62 tornadoes occurred in Alabama. It was one of the largest tornado outbreaks to ever occur in Alabama history. We will always remember the lives lost on that horrible day. Make sure you watch First Alert Weather Extra this evening at 6:30 PM as we remember and reflect on this significant weather day in Alabama history.

Mostly Dry Friday: We will likely have to deal with showers and storms tonight and into early Friday morning. The severe threat remains low, but not zero. The main concern overnight will be heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Most of the rain should move out of here by sunrise tomorrow morning. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers mainly for the first half of the day. We will likely start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. I think we’ll see some sunshine on Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Barons Baseball should be able to get a full game in Friday evening.

Weekend Forecast: The big story this weekend is the chance to see additional showers and storms across the state. I think the first half of Saturday will remain dry. We are forecasting temperatures to cool into the low to mid 50s Saturday morning. We will likely remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain and storm chances could develop south of I-20 Saturday evening with storms increasing Saturday night into Sunday morning. It is all associated with an upper-level low and a cold front that will move through the Southeast on Sunday. Rain chance Saturday remains at 30%. Saturday night into Sunday morning could be wet for some areas, and we will hold on to a 40% chance for rain Sunday as the low sweeps through the area. Sunday afternoon and evening will likely trend drier with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will likely end up breezy Sunday afternoon and evening as drier air filters into the state.

Rainfall Potential: We are looking at rainfall totals adding up around 1-2 inches between now and over the weekend. Our best chance for rainfall will likely occur today and again Sunday morning. The flood threat remains low.

Potential Rainfall (WBRC)

Dry and Cool Next Week: Most of next week is looking dry with below average temperatures. Overnight lows could end up in the 40s with highs in the 70s all next week. We should normally see lows in the mid 50s and highs near 80 for early May. Some of the long-range models hint at a low chance for isolated showers next Tuesday and Wednesday, but confidence remains too low to add a small rain chance at this time. Perhaps the April showers this week will give us beautiful May flowers next week?

Have a safe Thursday!

