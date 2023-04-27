Eutaw’s Tragic Death Of City Employee Draws Boligee Man To Accident Site

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) -The news involving a fatal accident of a Eutaw employee spread quickly overnight and this morning.

First, a recap; Eutaw town leaders say employee Tony Rice died when a trench he was working in to help repair a sewer line collapsed.

The site itself is in the Branch Heights subdivision of Eutaw. According to authorities, it’s where Rice unfortunately lost his life. The location drew people to not only see first hand where it happened, but to offer prayers for the family.

Boligee cattleman Clarence Outland felt the ‘tug’ to give up part of his work day and drive 10 miles and see where Tony Rice died. The two men never met, but according to Outland, two words brought him here.

“Brotherly love is one thing. I don’t have to know a person to help,” said Outland.

Love, grief, and sorrow. Those are all types of emotions are engulfing the town of Eutaw; so much so city leaders shut down city hall to the public so local officials could process the shock of it all.

“I heard about it last night about 8:00,” Outland recalled.

It’s something Clarence Outland thought about all night long. When the sun rose, Outland decided to make his way to Branch Heights thinking about the ordeal Tony Rice and his fellow team members went through, the horror of it all.

“This mud which can’t be handled real easy. I see all of the machinery here and I am thinking they were doing as much as they could as quickly as they could. I just can’t imagine how that was trying to rescue him,” said Outland.

It was a rescue attempt that involved Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue and the Eutaw Volunteer Fire Department. As Clarence Outland walked around the site he thought about Rice’s family. He had a message for them.

“Just pray to God because he’s the healer of it all,” Outland said.

The very thing all of Eutaw could use today.

Town leaders say Tony Rice was loved, respected, and would do anything for anybody.

