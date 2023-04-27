Dog found neglected, abused in Center Point responding well to treatment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A small dog suffering from skin and fur loss, malnourished, and showing signs of long-term neglect and abuse, is getting the help it needs thanks to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS).

The dog, discovered during a domestic violence investigation in Center Point Tuesday, has been named Krisshy.

Krisshy is under the care of GBHS and the team at Steel City Emergency Vets. She is receiving daily medicated baths to help relieve pain, promote healing, and prepare her for treatments in a hyperbaric chamber.

GBHS says although Krisshy has a long road ahead of her, she is a fighter and is responding well to treatment.

In a Facebook post, GBHS says Krisshy has every reason to be afraid of people; instead, she is very loving and sweet. She loves pets, snuggles and rotisserie chicken. She was able to sit up on her own for the first time on Wednesday.

Krisshy’s treatments are expensive. As of Thursday afternoon, $11,267 has been raised for the Krisshy Fund. If you want to donate to her treatment, click here.

