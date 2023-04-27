LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dog found neglected, abused in Center Point responding well to treatment

Dog found neglected, abused in Center Point responding well to treatment
Dog found neglected, abused in Center Point responding well to treatment(Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A small dog suffering from skin and fur loss, malnourished, and showing signs of long-term neglect and abuse, is getting the help it needs thanks to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS).

The dog, discovered during a domestic violence investigation in Center Point Tuesday, has been named Krisshy.

Krisshy is under the care of GBHS and the team at Steel City Emergency Vets. She is receiving daily medicated baths to help relieve pain, promote healing, and prepare her for treatments in a hyperbaric chamber.

GBHS says although Krisshy has a long road ahead of her, she is a fighter and is responding well to treatment.

In a Facebook post, GBHS says Krisshy has every reason to be afraid of people; instead, she is very loving and sweet. She loves pets, snuggles and rotisserie chicken. She was able to sit up on her own for the first time on Wednesday.

Krisshy’s treatments are expensive. As of Thursday afternoon, $11,267 has been raised for the Krisshy Fund. If you want to donate to her treatment, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTZ closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Utz Brands closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: 19-year-old woman killed, 1 injured after shooting outside convenience store
Man stabbed to death in Birmingham
Man dies after being shot at Birmingham convenience store

Latest News

Build UP Community School graduate homeowner
Build UP Community School graduate becomes school’s first homeowner
Anniston, Alabama
World Changers canceled this year in Anniston
Close up of diesel and petrol fuel pistols at a gas station. The fuel crisis continues and the...
St. Clair County gas tax brings in millions, mayors want a say in how it’s spent
Build UP Community School graduate becomes school’s first homeowner
Build UP Community School graduate becomes school’s first homeowner