Counterfeit cash reported by different businesses in Homewood, Mountain Brook & Vestavia Hills

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re digging deeper on a story we first brought you earlier this week about a spike in counterfeit cash.

Other area businesses are now saying fake money isn’t only circulating at multiple different Vestavia Hills businesses, but also in Homewood and in Mountain Brook.

Homewood Police say they have had three reports of fake $100 bills in the last two days. All of them have been small businesses on 18th Street. Mountain Brook Police said they’ve had four actual transactions and multiple attempts, along with the cases in Vestavia Hills.

One Homewood business owner that was a victim said she feels stolen from and violated.

“He came in and said ‘oh, I’m here to get a gift card, do y’all sell gift cards,’ and I said sure,” Effie’s in Homewood owner Terry Davis said.

Davis was in the store when the shopper came in. She said he was chatty, friendly, and shopping for a gift.

“He told us who she was,” Davis said. “He works with her at his office, I mean he carried on a conversation.”

The shopper used the $100 bill, but only for a $20 gift card. He got $80 of real cash back.

“We went to ring up the gift card, then he said ‘hold on a second, I left the cash in the car, and went outside, then came back in and rang it up,” Davis said. “My employee knew to mark it, I just don’t know if she knew what she was looking at when she marked it.”

A counterfeit bill will leave a brown or black mark, and Davis said it only took her twenty minutes to catch it.

“I have cameras everywhere, so we have a picture of him and made a police report,” she said. “We were able to find him on the camera, watched him walk across the street, change clothes, and come back, but we got his tag number.”

Davis said she knows she wont get her money back, but wants other local businesses to be aware.

“Homewood Police were amazing,” she said. “They were out there quickly, and I’m like ‘OK, come look at this car. I mean you just feel violated.”

Davis said she doesn’t want to stop taking cash, so her employees will now double check big bills and she’s getting extra security with UV lights for newer bills.

“We’ve all got to be aware, hyper aware,” she said.

Homewood Police and Vestavia Hills believe the cases could possibly be connected and they are investigating that now.

WBRC reached out to officials with the U.S. Secret Service to see if they are involved, but have not heard back yet.

