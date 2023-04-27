LawCall
College graduates enter less competitive workforce

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Soon, millions of college students across the country will graduate and enter the workforce.

Barry May is the Executive Director of Workforce Development for the Alabama Community College System. He said graduates are entering a workforce where they will get opportunities to move up in their careers faster. That is because the market is less competitive than it used to be.

“Basically what that means for our young people who are graduating is that they can demand high salaries. It’s also created a lot of opportunities for our students that are currently pursuing their degrees - companies are sponsoring them for work-based learning programs or apprenticeships,” said May.

Some employers that may not have been open to earn while you learn opportunities in the past are now.

One field that takes advantage of apprenticeship programs is welding.

James Scott has been a welding instructor at Jefferson State Community College for the last three years. He said with more people retiring, there is a big gap needing to be filled. The program currently works with companies for apprenticeships, but other employers have been reaching out.

“As we go in and we work with these companies, we try to build specific skills, and we recently did a curriculum revision that better aligns with the employers and their needs,” said Scott.

For more information on Jeff State’s welding program, click here.

