Build UP Community School graduate becomes school’s first homeowner

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Build UP Community School graduate, 21-year-old Torrey Washington, is the first student to reach the goal of homeownership since it opened in 2017.

Build UP is the first and only early-college workforce development high school to empower youth with the skills and agency to tackle poverty and urban blight. It is a model of education and preparation that takes approximately six years to complete.

Washington is not only the first Build UP student to reach the goal of home ownership, but he is a first-generation homeowner in his family.

To celebrate this achievement, Build UP and Washington held a contract signing event at his house located in the historic Ensley community Thursday morning.

Build UP Community School graduate homeowner
Build UP Community School graduate homeowner(WBRC FOX6 News)

Students work on Build UP-managed or owned properties to get first-hand experience in demolition, wall framing, electrical or cabinet installation. As a student, Washington helped rehab the house that he will now own.

Washington is now employed at BLOX as an HVAC specialist helping to build innovative, modular structures that are transported and assembled on site.

Build UP is now enrolling rising 9th and 10th grade students for the 2023-2024 school year. For more information, visit www.buildup.work.

