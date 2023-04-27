Build UP Community School graduate becomes school’s first homeowner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Build UP Community School graduate, 21-year-old Torrey Washington, is the first student to reach the goal of homeownership since it opened in 2017.

Build UP is the first and only early-college workforce development high school to empower youth with the skills and agency to tackle poverty and urban blight. It is a model of education and preparation that takes approximately six years to complete.

Washington is not only the first Build UP student to reach the goal of home ownership, but he is a first-generation homeowner in his family.

To celebrate this achievement, Build UP and Washington held a contract signing event at his house located in the historic Ensley community Thursday morning.

“We could not be more proud of Torrey and his accomplishments, “said James Sutton, Build UP Executive Director. “He has overcome many challenges, not the least of which was a global pandemic that forced him and other students to attend school virtually.”

Students work on Build UP-managed or owned properties to get first-hand experience in demolition, wall framing, electrical or cabinet installation. As a student, Washington helped rehab the house that he will now own.

“I had never thought about a job in construction,” Washington said. “But my mom and I met Mr. [Mark] Martin and enrolled in the summer bootcamp. The school exposed me to a lot of different things and the teachers pushed me to be responsible and grow up in ways I really needed. It was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Washington is now employed at BLOX as an HVAC specialist helping to build innovative, modular structures that are transported and assembled on site.

Build UP is now enrolling rising 9th and 10th grade students for the 2023-2024 school year. For more information, visit www.buildup.work.

