Birmingham police seize multiple firearms, drugs, and flame thrower during narcotics search

Weston Stidham
Weston Stidham(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One man has been arrested after the Birmingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit recently executed a search warrant and seized a number of weapons and drugs.

Weston Stidham, 36, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

The search and seizure took place in the 4000 block of Danbury Circle in Birmingham after a complaint of drug activity.

The following drugs were recovered during the search:

  • 2,048 Xanax pills
  • 4.3 grams of THC Chocolate
  • 91 grams of THC Cartridges
  • 98 grams of Mushroom Chocolate Bars
  • 296 grams of THC Wax
  • 2,000mg of Testosterone Cypionate
  • 1,000mg of Trenbolone Acetate (anabolic steroid)
  • 50ml of Hydrocodone
  • 3,180 grams of Marijuana
BPD seized drugs and multiple firearms in a recent narcotics search.
BPD seized drugs and multiple firearms in a recent narcotics search.(Birmingham Police Department)

Additionally, the following firearms were seized:

  • 6 assault rifles
  • 6 handguns
  • 4 rifles
  • 2 shotguns
  • 1 suppressor
  • Flame thrower

Police said more warrants may be issued following the drug search warrant.

