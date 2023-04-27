Birmingham police seize multiple firearms, drugs, and flame thrower during narcotics search

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One man has been arrested after the Birmingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit recently executed a search warrant and seized a number of weapons and drugs.

Weston Stidham, 36, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

The search and seizure took place in the 4000 block of Danbury Circle in Birmingham after a complaint of drug activity.

The following drugs were recovered during the search:

2,048 Xanax pills

4.3 grams of THC Chocolate

91 grams of THC Cartridges

98 grams of Mushroom Chocolate Bars

296 grams of THC Wax

2,000mg of Testosterone Cypionate

1,000mg of Trenbolone Acetate (anabolic steroid)

50ml of Hydrocodone

3,180 grams of Marijuana

BPD seized drugs and multiple firearms in a recent narcotics search. (Birmingham Police Department)

Additionally, the following firearms were seized:

6 assault rifles

6 handguns

4 rifles

2 shotguns

1 suppressor

Flame thrower

Police said more warrants may be issued following the drug search warrant.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.