3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A federal grand jury Wednesday indicted three individuals with possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of postal service keys.

A nine-count indictment filed in the U.S. District Court charged the individuals.

Steven Cornelius Hudson, 34, of Bessemer, was charged with possession of stolen mail.

Derrell Allen Matthews, 25, of Birmingham was charged with conspiracy, paying a bribe to a public official, possession of U.S. Postal Service Keys, stolen or reproduced, and possession of stolen mail.

Keaundria Janae Gresham, 30 of Pleasant Grove, was charged with conspiracy, public official accepting a bribe, and possession of U.S. Postal Keys, stolen or reproduced.

According to the indictment, Gresham was employed by the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier and was assigned to a U.S. Post Office in Birmingham. Between July 2022 and November 2022, Gresham used her position to provide access to a USPS Arrow Keys to Matthews in exchange for money.

In October 2022, Matthews was found in possession of a postal service key and stolen mail. In April 2023, along with co-defendant Hudson, he was found in possession of a postal service key and stolen mail.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy is five years in prison. The maximum penalty for unlawful possession of a postal service key is 10 years in prison. The maximum penalty for paying a bribe to a public official and a public official accepting a bribe is 15 years in prison. The maximum penalty for possession of stolen mail is five years in prison.

The U.S. Postal Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel McBrayer is prosecuting the case.

If you would like to report United States Postal Service mail theft or other crimes committed through or to the USPS, contact the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, or at https://www.uspis.gov/report.

ORIGINAL STORY: Court records related to a 2022 mail theft investigation in Hoover have revealed that a man is accused of purchasing a postal key and stealing mail.

The criminal complaint filed by the US Postal Inspector alleges that Derrell Matthews bought the “arrow key” for $3,000 from a USPS letter carrier.

Part of the evidence included surveillance of a person driving up to the post office in a red Dodge Charger and using a key to access the back of a collection box in Hoover. Court records say in several other thefts, the same car was spotted with the suspect using a key to enter the boxes. Investigators say they connected that car to Matthews.

The postal inspector says they recovered several items from his home through a search warrant including US mail, stolen checks, counterfeit checks, and that USPS “arrow key.”

USPS says these keys are used to “access collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units, and apartment panels. Supervisors assign these keys – generally one per route – to letter carriers for use on over 300,000 delivery and collection routes each day.”

The court documents also allege that after the initial search, Matthews offered to buy a second key from the same letter carrier for an additional $3,000.

Matthews was arrested on April 2 following more mail thefts and remains in the Shelby County Jail as of Wednesday night with no bond.

The USPS letter carrier who provided Matthews with the arrow key is employed with USPS and was hired in 2021. She is not currently on active duty.

