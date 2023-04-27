18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department says one was person was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle struck several trees near the intersection of County Road 52.

The Hoover 911 center received a call of a single vehicle accident on Shelby County Road 13 around 11:30 p.m.

Police and fire medics from Hoover and Helena responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Hoover Police traffic officers investigated the crash and determined the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a curve when the vehicle left the roadway, striking several trees.

A spokesperson with Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County Coroner have confirmed the victim as 18-year-old Khalia Smith, a 12th-grade student at Helena High School.

Shelby County Schools released the following statement to WBRC:

Shelby County Schools district leaders were notified this morning that Khalia Smith, a 12th-grade student at Helena High, passed away in a tragic car accident last night. We do not have specific details regarding the accident. Losing a member of our school community is never easy and we understand the profound impact this loss has on everyone. Shelby County Schools has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. Counselors will be available at the school today and tomorrow for any student who may want help or assistance surrounding this loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Khalia’s family and loved ones, along with our students, staff, and the entire Helena Husky family, during this difficult time.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash.

