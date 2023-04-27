LawCall
18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department says one was person was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle struck several trees near the intersection of County Road 52.

The Hoover 911 center received a call of a single vehicle accident on Shelby County Road 13 around 11:30 p.m.

Police and fire medics from Hoover and Helena responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Hoover Police traffic officers investigated the crash and determined the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a curve when the vehicle left the roadway, striking several trees.

A spokesperson with Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County Coroner have confirmed the victim as 18-year-old Khalia Smith, a 12th-grade student at Helena High School.

Shelby County Schools released the following statement to WBRC:

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash.

