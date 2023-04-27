175 jobs leaving Birmingham with Golden Flake closure, but city leaders optimistic about what’s next

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham District 6 City Councilor Crystal Smitherman says she discovered Golden Flake was closing after 100 years on Tuesday. She serves and grew up in the Titusville community near Golden Flake Drive.

Golden Flake was Birmingham owned until it was purchased by Utz Brands back in 2016 for over $140 million. The company announced this week it would stop operations here in July. The manufacturing facility employs 275 people, and they plan to keep about 100 employees to continue working at their distribution center. But Smitherman says she wished they would’ve contacted the city sooner.

“I’m very devastated that 175 people are losing their jobs, especially in this economy. A lot of people live in this community. I wish we’d gotten a heads-up because we could’ve helped those families get jobs before they were laid off. But I am praying that the company will help them find jobs. In the midst of them shutting down the manufacturing part.”

Smitherman says the city does have ideas for the space.

“We’ve been reimagining a large commercial building, warehouses,” says Smitherman. We’re right down the street from Marx Steel. Last October, we held a street market there. I’m hoping to see another restaurant office space here. We do need another one. Office or housing. More affordable housing.”

Councilor Hunter Williams says the job market in Birmingham is doing well, which should help Golden Flake employees.

“We are seeing a little bit less unemployment and other job indicators such as median income on the rise. That does point to a strong economy,” says Williams. “That doesn’t take away from the situation where you have a company leaving the area. It leaves hundreds of employees.”

With business booming at Mobile’s port and a new plant coming to Huntsville, Williams says it benefits Birmingham as a central location for more companies to come here.

“That directly impacts central Alabama and the city of Birmingham,” says Williams. “A lot of those suppliers need to be located in an area with the five interstates connecting and an airport with our airport capabilities. They will manufacture those products and take them to those end destinations.”

WBRC contacted some manufacturing companies to see what jobs they have available. JM Smucker in McCalla says they are hiring for roles in production, quality, maintenance, logistics, engineering, and electrical.

Those interested in learning more and applying for a role can text McCalla at 28203. The company says they will also participate in a job fair on July 26 from 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center.

