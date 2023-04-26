LawCall
Worker dies after trench collapse in Eutaw

Construction site death
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has died following a trench collapse while working underground in the Branch Heights subdivision of Eutaw.

The Greene County coroner’s office confirmed to WBRC’s Kelvin Reynolds that the victim is Tony Rice of Eutaw.

Rice, a Eutaw city worker, was part of a crew doing sewer work when the trench around him and two others collapsed at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The two other city employees were able to get themselves out, but Rice was unable to.

After a call was put out for mutual assistance, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue came out around 9 p.m. to assist in rescue efforts.

When the trench began filling with water and sewage, Tuscaloosa Water and Sewer Department was on the scene to help pump water out.

Rice’s body was finally recovered at around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It’s never good when the family is on the scene,” Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith said. “It’s devastating for the family. It’s devastating for the crew members that are on the scene. Members of his crew have not left the scene.”

Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson said her heart is heavy, offering her prayers to the Rice family and the citizens of Eutaw.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

