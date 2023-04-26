LawCall
What’s Right with Our Schools: Skills USA Alabama State winners

By Sarah Verser
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In What’s Right with Our Schools, a big congratulations to the Skills USA State Champions from Hoover’s Riverchase Career Connections Center or RC3. The competition was in Mobile.

Krish Wadhwani and Johnathan Reactor took the gold and silver for computer networking. Jayden Kimble from Center Point High took third place.

In the firefighting competition RC3′s Elliot Deuel won the gold and Denver Cash was recognized with distinction.

Shelby County Schools were also big winners competing in Mobile. The district sent WBRC names of their winners:

  • Kayden Cambell - 1st; criminal justice
  • Conner Rice - 1st, plumbing
  • Noah Hart and Dillon Jones - 1st mechatronics
  • Lily Ruynyan - 2nd criminal justice
  • Luke Anderson - 3rd plumbing
  • Joe Cuellar and Jacob Massey - 2nd mechatronics
  • Sam Junkin and Timothy Wyatt - 3rd mechatronics
  • Mason Goodwin and drew Prady - 2nd ram
  • Jacob Jolley and Jayden fields - 3rd ram
  • Zand Miller - 2nd collision repair
  • Peyton Davis - 3rd collision repair

The winners will compete in the Skills USA Nationals this June in Atlanta.

