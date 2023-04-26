Vestavia Hills Police warn against counterfeit cash circulating at local businesses in Cahaba Heights

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are warning folks about a burst in counterfeit cash circulating recently. They’ve gotten several reports since late last week of fake $100 bills being used at different businesses in the Cahaba Heights area.

Police are still investigating, so they can’t share exactly which businesses or how many, but Captain Shane Ware said it’s local businesses.

“It’s really hitting small businesses,” Ware said. “They seem to be the most likely hit recently. It hurts their bottom line, and also makes the rest of the consumers pay for the losses they’ve incurred.”

Ware said scammers can fake any dollar amount, but right now they are seeing $100 bills circulating.

“It could be easy for anyone to fall victim to this,” he said. “Pay as much attention as you can to the currency you are transacting with.”

He said it depends on the investigation if businesses owners will ever actually get paid for their service that was originally paid for with the fake cash.

“In this particular case, the suspects are well aware of what they are doing and it’s a concerted effort to try and swindle the business owner,” Ware said.

Ware said there are signs to look out for and you should check your wallet, because your cash could be counterfeit without you knowing.

“There’s things to be watching for like the quality of the ink, the quality of the paper, certain watermarks on certain bills,” he said. “There are special markers that are sold at office supply places that can help to identify some counterfeit currency, but it doesn’t work on all counterfeit currency.”

Captain Ware said they are going over camera and security video now from the businesses to see if they can find the suspects in this case.

Ware said if you think you have come in contact with fake money, call the police and try to get them as much information as you can.

“As much identifying information as possible, the vehicles and so forth, it really helps the investigation after,” he said.

Click here & here for more tips and clues on catching counterfeit cash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.