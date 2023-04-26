LawCall
Utz Brands closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff and Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Utz Brands, Inc. announced Monday that it made the decision to permanently cease operations at the company’s manufacturing facility located in Birmingham.

Parent company Utz says production will end on or around July 3 of this year.

According to an SEC filing, the facility employs approximately 275 individuals. While manufacturing at the facility is ending, approximately 100 employees will continue to be employed by Utz and continue working in the company’s distribution center.

Golden Flake and other products currently made at the plant will be made in other factories.

