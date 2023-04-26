LawCall
Two Alabaster sisters spot fire at Thompson Intermediate School

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Ragan and Emma Sennett were on their way home when they noticed a fire this past weekend at Thompson Intermediate School.

They then pulled into the school to check it out and that’s when they saw the flames and without hesitation, Ragan grabbed her phone and called 911.

The sisters say they couldn’t believe what they were seeing, saying there is no way there is fire at a school and no one is there.

Ragan says it felt like one of those moments her parents have been preparing her and her sister for, but they never thought it would happen to them.

Although they were nervous and scared, they waited for help to arrive.

“There was, like, a sense of pride that you have within yourself, like, you did that,” Sennett said. “It felt very good knowing that we helped something stop spreading further because if we didn’t, who knows what could have happened.”

Both sisters encourage anyone - if you see something, say something, call 911.

