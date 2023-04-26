Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman fires off warning to street racers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Tuscaloosa are warning people about the consequences if you’re caught street racing in the city. The warning follows a wild Sunday night for police after 911 dispatchers received a lot of calls about racing and crowds.

Tuscaloosa Police say the parking lot at Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa was one of the locations where people were racing and spinning their vehicles. City Councilwoman Raevan Howard says she wasn’t all that surprised because of what happened the day before in town.

“I wasn’t really surprised,” said Councilwoman Howard.

Howard chairs the city’s public safety committee and does not believe what happened Sunday night was mere coincidence in terms of the timing of it all. The day before was a big weekend in Tuscaloosa.

“This past weekend was A-Day and when we usually have events like this, exciting events here in the city, we do get a lot of outside activities from surrounding counties and things of that matter,” said Howard.

The parking lot at Snow Hinton Park was one of four locations throughout the city where people gathered in large numbers. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers were first called to a luxury apartment complex off Highway 69 South - folks were driving in and out of the parking lot. There was a pool party at the time. Later in the night, reports of 100 cars racing in and out of Snow Hinton Park and then another 911 call of several hundred cars in the parking lot of another apartment complex - this one on Jack Warner Parkway. And it didn’t stop there - reports of people driving recklessly in and out of an apartment complex on Hargrove Road, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

“This is not the first time we’ve had street racing, people to gather and show off their cars. A lot of times, they’re coming in from out of town,” said Howard.

As the head of the city’s public safety committee, Howard promises the committee won’t take this lightly and neither will police.

“I would like for these individuals to know that you not only risk getting a ticket, but getting your vehicle towed at your expense if you’re caught engaging in this behavior,” she said.

Police records show several citations were issued for offenses such as trespassing at one apartment and violating open beverage laws.

