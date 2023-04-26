LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tia Cameron: Sauerkraut Burger Sliders

Good Day Cooking
Tia Cameron: Sauerkraut Burger Sliders
By Tia Cameron
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sauerkraut Burger Sliders

Burger Sauce

Ingredients

  • Mayo
  • Mustard
  • Smoked paprika
  • Ketchup

Burgers

Ingredients

  • Hawaiian rolls
  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 2 teaspoons of seasoning salt
  • 2 teaspoons of garlic Poe
  • 2 teaspoons of onion powder
  • 1 packet of ranch powder seasoning
  • Butter
  • Sesame Seeds
  • Parsley

Directions

  1. Preheat over to 350 degrees.
  2. Take knife and cut your Hawaiian rolls in half horizontally.
  3. Brush melted butter across top of Hawaiian rolls, sprinkle garlic powder, sesame seeds, and parsley across top.
  4. Bake in oven for 10 minutes.
  5. Combine ground beef, seasoning salt, ranch powder, onion powder, and garlic powder.
  6. Form into 12 small patties.
  7. Heat skillet over medium heat and cook burgers on both sides for 3 to 4 minutes or until center is no longer pink.
  8. Assemble your sliders with patty, (cheese optional), sauerkraut, burger sauce, Ashe’s whatever other toppings you like and ENJOY.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside convenience store
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
89 shell casings recovered from Dadeville mass shooting scene
Tuscaloosa superintendent still unsure about longer school year
West Alabama superintendent speaks out on proposal to add 30 instructional days to the school year

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Tia Cameron: Sauerkraut Burger Sliders
Source: WBRC video
Troup’s Pizza: Chicken Pesto Pizza
Source: WBRC video
Terrill Brazelton: Chicken Pesto Pasta
Source: WBRC video
Jonathan Harrison: Grown-Up Grilled Cheese