Study: More than 20,000 homes in Birmingham are empty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study from Today’s Homeowner says Birmingham has more than 20,000 vacant homes, ranking the city as number 10 for the highest home vacancies.

This is something city leaders, like District 6 Councilor Crystal Smitherman, say they are working to change.

One way the city is doing this is with the Birmingham Land Bank which works with leaders and citizens to manage vacant and abandoned properties to reduce blight and increase property values.

“The house doesn’t have any issues for you to be able to acquire it. We clear the title. The land bank authority can acquire it. Then they give it out to people who will be able to renovate it and rent it. Because a lot of times the houses get bought up by companies, big companies, and corporations that don’t even live in Alabama. They hold them or rent them out. This is an opportunity to increase home ownership.”

The city is also working with different banks to make homeownership a reality for citizens.

“Our housing authority has been able to help people with down payment assistance programs,” says Smitherman. “A lot of times, people can’t afford that down payment and that discourages them from homeownership. Making sure we have those relationships so everybody can help this issue.”

The Birmingham Association of Realtors says the numbers from the study are still relatively small. Vice President Chris Wood says several vacant homes have been sold over the last few years

“The number of homes that have sold that are vacant has been about 50% over five years. So half of the homes that are being sold over the last five years are vacant which makes sense when they are on the market,” adds Wood. “But that’s average over five years. The interesting thing about this statistic is when we say there are 177,000 rooftops, not apartments, just rooftops. And 20,000-21,000 is about 11% of the total. So it seems like a big number, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s not.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.