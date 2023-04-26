LawCall
Pickens Co. officials working on funding to reopen medical center

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are working to find funding so a west Alabama hospital can reopen as a mental health treatment center and emergency room for residents.

Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker has been one of the driving forces behind the medical center’s reopening. The mayor has said all along it would take $10 million to bring the building up to code.

The goal is to reopen the primary building as an adolescent mental health treatment center and then the emergency room.

Mayor Walker says he remains cautiously optimistic the legislature will find the funds to make it happen.

“At this stage, the money is still in the appropriations part. We’re waitin’ on them to make a decision when the legislature ends. We hope to have the funding by the time it ends. We’re all crossing our fingers. We’re still in the run for it and that’s what we’re countin’ on,” said Mayor Mickey Walker.

The Pickens County Medical Center closed about two years ago because funding dried up.

