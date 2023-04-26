New look at approved redevelopment plans for West Homewood Econo Lodge

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a new development coming to West Homewood after their City Council approved a re-development plan this week to tear down the old Econo Lodge Motel near Oxmoor Road and I-65.

City Councilor Andrew Wolverton said there will be retail space and two restaurants have already committed to the development. He said it will be another Paramount and El Barrio restaurants. He said many nearby business owners came to show support for the development, to help improve business for everyone in the area.

“Every single business in the area came to speak in favor of it,” Wolverton said.

The former motel will also be developed into townhomes with plenty of green space, sidewalks, and outdoor recreation space.

Wolverton said the developer worked with residents on concerns about parking and traffic. He said he thinks this renovation will help bring in more developments in the future.

“I think it will be a catalyst for a lot of good development moving forward,” Wolverton said. “It is taking $30+ million of the investor’s money and the developer wanting to be there, but I think that is the gap we have to bridge as a community, making sure we are hospitable, but also trying to find ways to work with the developer to address citizens’ concerns. I think the current development has done a great job.”

Wolverton said the next step is for the developer to close on the property. The sale was contingent on council’s approval. Next, they will need to demolish the old building. Wolverton said construction should start this summer and the building is set to be open by Fall 2024.

You can see some renderings of the proposed construction below:

Renderings of proposed redevelopment of Econo Lodge in West Homewood (Andrew Wolverton/Homewood City Council)

