Millions of women worldwide are currently suffering with endometriosis

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Endometriosis affects 190 million women worldwide, but many do not know about the disease.

Endometriosis is when tissue that should be lining the uterus lines other areas outside of the uterus. That can include the pelvis, abdomen, bladder, and bowel.

Dr. Sukhamal Campbell is the director of fertility preservation sources at UAB. She said there are many theories on how endometriosis forms, one of them being a retrograde menstrual cycle. That’s when the cycle works backward, possibly planting the cells to grow. The lining responds to hormones, causing intense pain.

“It can be pain with intercourse, it can be pain with menstrual cycles, so really heavy painful cramping that may be debilitating. It can prevent them from going to work or doing their normal activities,” said Dr. Campbell.

Symptoms are vague and vary from woman to woman, making it difficult to diagnose.

Infertility can be a symptom for some women with the disease because it can block the fallopian tube, making it difficult to conceive.

“If you imagine all these endometriosis legions in your pelvis, it’s sticky, it can attach to different surfaces, it can stick to the fallopian tubes, it can cause them to be damaged, to be dilated, or to be blocked.”

Doctors use hormone suppression for treatment which can mean using certain birth controls. When estrogen levels go up during the menstrual cycle, it causes the lining to grow, bleed and become more painful.

“So suppressing that estrogen can be a treatment to prevent those legions from growing and prevent them from being so painful.”

If you believe you possibly have endometriosis, Dr. Campbell suggests starting a diary of your symptoms and sharing with your doctor.

