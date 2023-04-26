Man dies after stabbing at Birmingham convenience store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly stabbing.

It happened at the Food Mart in the 2000 block of Bessemer Road April 26.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.