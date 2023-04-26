LawCall
Man dies after stabbing at Birmingham convenience store

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly stabbing.

It happened at the Food Mart in the 2000 block of Bessemer Road April 26.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

