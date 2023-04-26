Golf brings two adaptive athletes together in the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Arnold Palmer once said how success in the sport of golf depends less on strength of body than strength of mind and character. Alex Fourie and Chris Biggins are the epitome of that.

The two adaptive athletes share unique stories that brought them to Birmingham. Biggins, who was born with cerebral palsy, is originally from Maryland then traveled to North Carolina for a golf internship that later set him up for a move to Birmingham. Fourie was born near Chernobyl and without a right arm, cleft lip and palate due to poisoning passed down from his birth mother as a result of the radiation.

Fourie grew up in a Ukrainian orphanage before being adopted and brought to the United States. But it was golf that brought the two together.

“It’s a choice to wake up, and it’s a choice to get better, and it’s a choice to have the attitude you need to overcome whatever obstacles you may be dealing with,” Fourie said. “And so, every morning you wake up, you have to make that choice.”

Biggins and Fourie met at a golf tournament in Atlanta and have since become the perfect duo.

“He’s kind of my lucky charm too because when we play, we push each other,” Fourie said. “It’s kind of like Tiger and Phil.”

They may deal with their own personal struggles in life, but they keep their heads up and their eyes forward always ready to take their next swing.

“I’m pretty lucky I had a pretty good support system that kept encouraging me and that’s what got me to here,” Biggins said. “But it wouldn’t have happened if I would have given up after falling down and I needed to fall down.”

