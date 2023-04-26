First Alert Weather: Widely scattered showers and storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking showers on First Alert AccuTrack Radar this morning. A weak disturbance is producing showers for parts of North Alabama this morning. The rain is generally moving off to the east for areas north of I-20. No severe weather is expected this morning as the atmosphere remains stable. I think our best chance to see rain today could be this morning. Temperatures are generally warmer than at this time yesterday. Most locations are in the 50s. We are looking at a 30% chance for isolated showers and storms today. The latest trends aren’t showing a lot of rain and storms for us this afternoon.

The Next 24 - Wed. 3 p.m. (WBRC)

We will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. There’s a small chance a strong storm could develop later today south of I-20, but odds remain low. Any storm that becomes strong could produce gusty winds and hail. If you plan on attending the Barons game at 11 a.m. CT for School Day, we will likely remain mostly dry with only an isolated shower or storm possible. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 60s and warm into the low to mid 70s by the end of the Barons game. Isolated storms will remain possible this evening with temperatures cooling into the 60s by 7 p.m. CT.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the chance to see showers and storms tomorrow. We could see a few showers and storms overnight into Thursday morning across Central Alabama. Rain chance around 30-40%. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop across the Southeast and lift northeast into the Ohio River Valley Thursday into Friday. A complex of storms will likely fire up in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi and will likely move eastward into Alabama and Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening. The greatest chance to see stormy weather tomorrow will likely occur between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Severe Threat Thursday (WBRC)

Our severe threat will likely remain low with the greatest concern in South-Central Alabama where a slight risk -threat level 2 out of 5- has been issued. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. With the bulk of the storms developing to our south, the complex of storms could rob us of moisture and lower our rainfall totals across North and Central Alabama. I think most of us will end up with rain, gusty winds, and some lightning/thunder. You’ll definitely want the rain jacket and umbrella Thursday afternoon and evening. We will likely remain cloudy tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will likely come from the south at 10-15 mph.

Isolated Showers Possible Friday: I think most of the wet weather will move out of Central Alabama Thursday night. We could start Friday morning off with clouds and the chance for isolated showers. Temperatures Friday morning will likely start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. I think we’ll end up with a partly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for rain, but I think most of us will remain dry especially Friday evening into Friday night.

Weekend Forecast: The forecast for the weekend remains tricky. An upper-level disturbance is forecast to develop and sweep through the Southeast over the weekend. The big question is the placement and track of this disturbance. I think most of Saturday could remain dry with rain chances developing late in the evening hours. We are looking at a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chance for Saturday has been lowered to 30%. We could see rain and storms develop Saturday night and continue into Sunday as this disturbance pushes through our area. I think the best chance for rain could end up south of I-20. We will hold on to a 40% chance for rain and storms Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Potential Rainfall (WBRC)

Potential Rainfall: I think tomorrow will end up as our wettest day over the next seven days. The latest trends are showing higher rainfall totals south of I-20. We are now forecasting rainfall totals around 1-1.5″ for most of Central Alabama over the next five days. Higher totals are possible in parts of Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties.

Drier and Cooler Next Week: Once the disturbance pushes out of Central Alabama this weekend, we will likely start the first week of May dry with below average temperatures. We could see highs in the upper 60s Monday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Highs next week will likely stay in the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Our average high/low for late April and early May is 78°F/55°F. Most of next week is looking dry.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

