Carrollton fire department expands to serve more than one purpose in Pickens County

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - City, county and state leaders cut the ribbon Tuesday on new bays added to the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, but this means more to the city than the ability to back in a couple of fire trucks.

During the COVID pandemic, health officials often had to use different places to offer vaccinations. Now with the addition, the city of Carrollton has a new place to do so, among other potential uses.

Two large bays were added to the building, more than enough room, according to local officials, to serve as a meeting point should we enter another pandemic. In other words, citizens will be able to go to the the fire department and get their shots.

Mayor Mickey Walker relayed a story that bothered him that speaks to the very thing they dedicated on Tuesday.

“Anybody who needs to use the facility, all they have to do is reach out to us. I watched a lady at the health department stand out in the rain and the snow trying to get vaccination shots and this ain’t gonna happen anymore. This facility right here, we welcome you to it. The fire department will also have use of it for any kind of events we need to have,” said Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker.

Mayor Walker credited Governor Kay Ivey and ADECA for securing funds for the expansion. The cost was $600,000.

