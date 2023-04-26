Birmingham Police: Homicide investigation underway after 2 people shot

LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’ll update this story with more details when confirmed by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

