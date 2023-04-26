Birmingham Police: Homicide investigation underway after 2 people shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’ll update this story with more details when confirmed by authorities.

Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/BoVdlHVMKF — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) April 26, 2023

