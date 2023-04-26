LawCall
Birmingham City Schools adding additional levels of security

Purchase of new concealed weapons detection systems approved for high schools, some middle schools
The Birmingham Board of Education approved the purchasing of new concealed weapons detection...
The Birmingham Board of Education approved the purchasing of new concealed weapons detection systems Tuesday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City school system will soon have an additional layer of security at their middle and high schools.

The Birmingham Board of Education approved the purchase of new concealed weapons detection systems Tuesday.

The new systems will be placed in all high schools and in some middle schools. The metal detectors that are currently in use in some of the high schools will be transferred to different elementary and middle schools to provide more security there.

BCS members say this will allow school officials to scan more thoroughly as more students and visitors enter the facilities.

“Protecting Birmingham City Schools students and employees is our priority”, stated BCS Superintendent Mark Sullivan. “The Board of Education and the entire district recognizes the importance of a proactive approach to safety and security.”

BCS will spend about $2.4 million on the new detectors. They will be in place by the start of the next school year.

