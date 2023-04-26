LawCall
Ashley Mac's: Chicken Orzo Salad

Ashley Mac's: Chicken Orzo Salad
By Ashley McMakin
Published: Apr. 26, 2023
Dijon Vinaigrette

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup olive oil

Directions

  1. In the container of a blender, pulse vinegar, sugar, mustard, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper until combined. With blender running, add oil in a slow, steady stream until smooth and combined

Chicken Orzo Salad

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces orzo
  • 1 pound shredded cooked chicken (6 cups)
  • 1 pound cherry tomatoes, cut in half
  • 2 cups sliced toasted almonds, divided
  • 2 cups crumbled feta cheese, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped assorted bell peppers
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • Dijon Vinaigrette
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

  1. In a medium stockpot, cook orzo according to package directions until firm and tender. (Be sure not to overcook orzo or it will be mushy and the orzo will stick together.) Drain, and rinse with cold water; let cool.
  2. In a large bowl, combine orzo, chicken, tomatoes, 1 cup sliced almonds, 1 cup feta, bell pepper, and celery. Add Dijon Vinaigrette, salt, and black pepper, tossing until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
  3. Serve cold, and top with remaining 1 cup almonds andremaining 1 cup feta.

