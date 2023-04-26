LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we are learning about new evidence that indicates at least one of the handguns involved in the mass shooting had been modified to shoot faster.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Investigator testified one of the handguns was altered with a “Glock switch,” which is illegal. Witnesses at the party described hearing rapid gun fire.

It’s not clear right now exactly how these guns were modified, but we do know there has been an increase in the number of “Glock switches” here in Alabama. The small, illegal device is very dangerous and has been used in mass shootings around the U.S. and in Alabama, according to law enforcement.

A “Glock switch” converts a handgun, a popular semi-automatic weapon, into a machine gun. We first told you about police uncovering dangerous Glock switches in Birmingham in an On Your Side investigation last year.

Since then, we’ve learned the number of Glock switches seized by law enforcement in the state has increased by 1,200%, according to the ATF.

“For each single pull of the trigger, it fires multiple rounds. It can fire up to a rate of 11 to 1,200 rounds per minute. That’s dangerous and as mentioned by the chief, it’s very dangerous to innocent bystanders. It is not an accurate weapon,” Special Agent Ashley Lightner with the ATF said about Glock switches.

Right now, Glock switch cases are being tried in federal court. A bill is making its way through the state legislature that could make Glock switch possession a felony. We’ll keep you updated on the progress.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
NTSB releases preliminary report on Lifesaver medical helicopter crash in Shelby County
Tuscaloosa Police Cruiser
Criminal investigators help traffic officers in Tuscaloosa area
Tuscaloosa Police Officers are responding to multiple calls regarding overcrowded parking lots.
Tuscaloosa officers responding to overcrowding
Two-vehicle wreck.
Man killed, woman in critical condition after head-on crash in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

From Dadeville, to shootings in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, we’ve seen a lot of teen violence in...
17-year-old working on ‘Solutions’ to end violence among teens
Vestavia Hills Police warning of counterfeit cash
Vestavia Hills Police warn against counterfeit cash circulating at local businesses in Cahaba Heights
City approves redevelopment plans for West Homewood Econo Lodge
New look at approved redevelopment plans for West Homewood Econo Lodge
Share the Beach: Alabama's Sea Turtle Conservation Program
Share the Beach: Alabama's Sea Turtle Conservation Program