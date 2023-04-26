17-year-old working on ‘Solutions’ to end violence among teens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From Dadeville to shootings in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, we’ve seen a lot of teen violence in Central Alabama. We’re hearing from a 17-year-old who is on mission to reduce the violence among his peers.

“In my day and age, a lot of them just do these random acts of violence without a second thought,” Deon Arnold said.

That’s what Arnold says needs to stop with young people who turn to violence to solve issues. It’s one of the reasons he founded “Solutions”, a youth-led, non-violence group that sees conflict resolution as one of the best ways to break the cycle of violence. Solutions deals with communication and anger management, among other things.

“It was founded with the purpose of helping teens, children, and young adults learn how to resolve conflict by managing their emotions and creating their own method of self-discipline,” Arnold said.

Arnold feels young people who turn to violence are thinking in the moment and not how their actions will impact the community. So, why do some young people feel violence is the answer?

Arnold says it’s a problem that runs deep and he feels the environment around them definitely plays a role.

“I think for many, they can do these type of killings, type of shootings with a clean conscious because that’s what they’re used to. They are used to seeing a lot of dysfunctionality and people going day to day about it,” Arnold said.

His hope is that more people his age will settle arguments with words and not weapons and join a non-violent movement that’s trying to affect positive change in the community.

Arnold offers this sage advice to his peers: “Don’t conform to the ways and laws of society. Be the change that you want to see. Don’t try to be this. Don’t try to be that. Don’t try to be anything that you can’t be. Just be yourself and try to be the best version of yourself then everything is going to be alright.”

When he graduates, Arnold wants to attend an HBCU and major in philosophy and mechanical and electrical engineering.

A few months ago, his organization held a Sneaker’s Ball on Valentine’s Day to promote conflict resolution and spread awareness about teen dating.

Arnold’s next event is Saturday at 1 p.m. at First United Missionary Church in Wylam. It will include an art gallery, poetry, vendors and more.

You can learn more about Solutions here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1087130891479779

