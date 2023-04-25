LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says

Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
By Angelica Toruno
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, Conn. (News 12 Connecticut) – A Connecticut woman has been missing since March after taking a hiking trip in Japan.

The family of Patricia Wu-Murad is now in Japan, leading the search to find their loved one.

Wu-Murad has not been seen in two weeks. Her sister-in-law, Julie Murad-Caruso, said she’s an avid hiker who has gone on many hiking trips over the years.

Wu-Murad flew to Japan in early March to go on a pilgrimage along the Kumano Kodo Trail.

“This is her third pilgrimage and it’s not unusual for her to go by herself,” her sister-in-law said.

A few days passed since Wu-Murad’s husband, Kirk, heard from her at all, and he began to worry.

“Thursday night our time, which was Friday their time, that he was notified late on Thursday just before midnight that Pattie was missing,” Murad-Caruso said.

Wu-Murad was last seen on April 10 after leaving the Mandokoro Guesthouse.

“We don’t know for sure if she got on the trail, but we can only assume that she did,” Murad-Caruso said.

Wu-Murad’s husband hit the ground in Japan with additional family members to join efforts to find her.

“Between the three of them, they’re getting all the mountain view search and rescue team, the volunteers,” Murad-Caruso said.

The search isn’t coming up easy. A GoFundMe has been started to cover various expenses.

“We’re also paying for lodging. We’re paying for search and rescue dogs. We also are paying for helicopters, not to mention to get the family out there to search for her,” Murad-Caruso said.

The family said they’ve started using the hashtag “Help Find Pattie” on social media to draw more attention to her disappearance and the search to find her.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle wreck.
Man killed, woman in critical condition after head-on crash in Jefferson Co.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on...
One killed after shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
Tuscaloosa Police Officers are responding to multiple calls regarding overcrowded parking lots.
Tuscaloosa officers responding to overcrowding
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

Latest News

Tuscaloosa superintendent still unsure about longer school year
West Alabama superintendent speaks out on proposal to add 30 instructional days to the school year
Source: WBRC video
Partially treated sewage continues to spill near Eutaw
School holding classes online during fire cleanup
Fire at Thompson Intermediate School causes smoke damage in one classroom
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded