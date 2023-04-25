LawCall
West Alabama superintendent speaks out on proposal to add 30 instructional days to the school year

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A proposed bill in the Alabama legislature would give school systems around the state the option of adding 30 days of instruction to the school calendar.

The proposed bill is sponsored by two Republican lawmakers - representatives Terri Collins of Decatur and Danny Garrett of Trussville.

Dr. Mike Daria, the superintendent of Tuscaloosa City Schools, says he’s open to the idea. He hasn’t made a final decision because he wants to learn more about it.

It’s important to point out this proposal by the two lawmakers does not call for a mandatory 30-day extension of the school year. Only if school districts want to, and if so, they could apply for grant funding to help pay for it.

“We applaud representatives in Montgomery for looking at models that really work. Here in Tuscaloosa City Schools, we’ve been heavily invested in our summer learning in the last 5 or 6 years because we know when students are not in school, they’re not learning, so the concept of the calendar that’s being proposed meets a lot of those we identify that really works,” said Dr. Daria.

It’s too early to say one way or the other whether there’s widespread support. Representative Collins said on Friday the proposal remains in committee.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

