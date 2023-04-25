Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A 22-year-old mother in Florida is facing charges in connection to the drowning of her 3-year-old son.

According to the Ormond Beach Police Department, 3-year-old Azriyh left his mom’s apartment without her knowledge early Sunday morning.

The toddler’s body was found in a nearby retention pond after having been gone for about eight hours.

Emergency personnel from the Ormond Beach Fire Department initiated life-saving measures, but the boy was unable to be resuscitated.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed the 3-year-old run past his door Sunday around 6:45 a.m. and then in the area behind his apartment a minute later.

“The video shows Azriyh walking around with what appears to be a tablet with a blue case,” the police report states. “He was seen looking around and then ran directly toward the pond when the video ends.”

According to police, Myra Santiago told officers her son typically comes into her room around 6 a.m. to ask for his tablet and then goes back into his bedroom until he’s ready for breakfast.

Santiago told police she woke up around 1:45 p.m. and noticed Azriyh was not in the apartment and started to look for him when she saw crime scene tape.

Authorities said Santiago neglected to make an effort to buy child-safe locks, knowing her son has escaped her apartment without supervision several times before.

She claimed she did not have the funds available to pay for the lock, but officers noted there was over $100 in cash seen lying on her dresser next to several smoking pipes and marijuana, in addition to multiple bottles of alcohol in the freezer.

The police report also states Santiago left her son alone in her apartment for about four hours the night before while she went to the Daytona Beach boardwalk with a friend.

According to authorities, Santiago had sent her neighbor a message on Facebook saying, “Can you tell the police you watched Aziryh last night… I came and got him from your place at 2 or 3.”

Detectives contacted the neighbor who said she has never watched the toddler and provided screenshots of the Facebook messages.

Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.

