New West Homewood development plan approved

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood’s city council approved a new development plan Monday night for part of West Homewood that clears the way for a major redeveloping of the Econolodge and surrounding areas at the intersection of Oxmoor Road and I-65 in West Homewood.

The council approved new zoning language that will allow for the developers of a new project called Village Creek to demolish the Econolodge and Cobb Street Dental Office, and build a new project that includes retail space and townhomes as well as new restaurants and green space.

Developers told us earlier this year they hope to start demolition as early as June and hope to have the project built by the fall of 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.