Mike Behind the Mic: Eric Guster(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several recent violent incidents have prompted legal questions.

Just recently, there was the incident in North Carolina where a neighbor shot a young girl and her father after she retrieved a basketball that went into the neighbor’s yard.  Before that, a homeowner shot a 16-year-old who mistakenly went to the wrong address and rang the doorbell.  In New York, a 20-year-old woman was killed after a homeowner shot at a car turning around in his driveway. And two Baylor cheerleaders were shot when they accidentally tried to get into the wrong car.  Also in Dadeville, Alabama, six people are now arrested in a mass shooting at a 16th birthday party.

Prominent attorney Eric Guster joined Mike Dubberly for the latest Mike Behind the Mic podcast with legal analysis.

