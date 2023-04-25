Mike Behind the Mic: Eric Guster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several recent violent incidents have prompted legal questions.

Just recently, there was the incident in North Carolina where a neighbor shot a young girl and her father after she retrieved a basketball that went into the neighbor’s yard. Before that, a homeowner shot a 16-year-old who mistakenly went to the wrong address and rang the doorbell. In New York, a 20-year-old woman was killed after a homeowner shot at a car turning around in his driveway. And two Baylor cheerleaders were shot when they accidentally tried to get into the wrong car. Also in Dadeville, Alabama, six people are now arrested in a mass shooting at a 16th birthday party.

Prominent attorney Eric Guster joined Mike Dubberly for the latest Mike Behind the Mic podcast with legal analysis.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.