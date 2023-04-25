LawCall
Man shot and killed in Bessemer

Officers responded to the 700 block of Parker Road on a person shot.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight April 25.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Parker Road on a person shot. They found a man dead in his driveway. Information from the scene led them to the 800 block of 4th Avenue SW where they arrested a man.

Officers also found a firearm reportedly used in the homicide.

