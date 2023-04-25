Hoover track athlete excited for chance to be coached by an Olympic great

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the best high school jumpers in Alabama is about to make his biggest leap yet, being coached by one of the best to ever do it.

Hoover High School’s Jay Avery will finish out his high school career in May, and then make his way to the University of Houston to compete with the Cougars’ track and field team while being coached by nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis.

“Just the first conversation we had over the phone, I was grinning so hard, and I can’t believe this is Carl Lewis,” Avery said. “He really likes to talk about his gold medals.”

At one point, Avery was without any sort of direction following his final football season in his senior year. He went through a little bit of an injury, but reached out to Lewis and the Cougars and decided to focus on track.

An often first-place finisher, Avery currently has five state medals to back it up. He competes in the high, triple, and long jump events, but maybe he will get the chance to break some records like his soon-to-be coach.

“People say I have a lot of potential, and I kind of hate hearing that because I want to be as great as I can be,” Avery said.

