Hoover Police collect 10 firearms during Household Hazardous Waste Day

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of Hoover residents brought items like paint cans and unwanted medications to the police department for their hazardous waste drop off day over the weekend.

Hoover Police filled 47 boxes with hazardous materials and unwanted medications, all dropped off by residents, but they were also brought 10 firearms by residents.

Captain Keith Czeskleba said it is normally unwanted guns that are brought in. He said they typically come from people who inherited them or no longer have an interest. He said it’s a safer alternative than just letting the gun sit in your home, especially if you have kids.

Czeskleba said you can actually bring unwanted firearms to any police station in the area, and they can get rid of it for you.

He said they check and make sure that the gun isn’t stolen or isn’t a piece of evidence another department may need, then eventually, they get destroyed.

“You’ll check the serial number,” he said. “Then, we check to make sure no other agencies are looking for weapons that match the description or that have been used in a crime. It takes a little while to run everything through the process before it actually ends up being destroyed.”

He said the guns eventually get melted down.

Hoover PD said they also take ammunition, explosives materials, and edged weapons on Hazardous Waste Day.

