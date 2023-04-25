GRAPHIC: Dog found neglected, abused during domestic violence investigation

CENTER POINT Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies said they have arrested a man for animal cruelty following a domestic violence case.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Houston Road in Center Point on April 22 to investigate a domestic violence incident. While there, they found a small dog that was suffering from skin and fur loss, was very malnourished, and had endured what looked like long-term neglect and abuse, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.



The dog is in the care of The Greater Birmingham Humane Society. It’s not known if the dog will survive.

Police say 31-year-old Derrias Waldrop was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he was booked for the charges of Domestic Violence and Cruelty to a Dog or Cat. During the booking process, it was determined that Waldrop had an amount of fentanyl in his possession that was confiscated by deputy personnel. Promoting Prison Contraband was then added to Waldrop’s charges. His bond’s total $36,000.00.

“Heinous acts such as this, will not be ignored,” said Sheriff Mark Pettway. “We are proud of the partnership we have built with The Greater Birmingham Humane Society and we will continue to work together to stop the abuse and neglect of defenseless animals.”

Donations to assist with the medical care of the dog can be made to The Greater Birmingham Humane Society here.

