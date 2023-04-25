Former Bessemer outlet mall for sale

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Watermark Place, the former outlet mall in Bessemer, is for sale.

Businessman Anthony Underwood bought the property right off Interstate 20/59 by Alabama Splash Adventure just over 10 years ago.

Tundra Pippens of Exit Elite Realty in Hoover says that since listing the property in the last week, at least one potential buyer has flown in from out of state to see the property. More showings are scheduled this week.

Pippens says potential buyers have suggested a range of possible uses from sports facilities to supermarkets to senior living facilities, and, she notes, movie productions have also used the property recently.

Morgan Freeman, Bruce Willis, they both came out to shoot parts of their film at Watermark,” Pippens said. “So they came from different states and they chose that property. I just feel like the information is getting to them out of state and they see it as an opportunity.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.