First Alert Weather: Dry weather Tuesday; Rain and storms return Wednesday and Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! You’ll definitely want to grab the jacket this morning. We have a wide range in temperatures with most of us starting out in the 40s, but a few spots to the north have cooled into the upper 30s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We are watching a weak disturbance to the west that will likely provide us increasing clouds later today. This disturbance is producing showers across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and into parts of Louisiana. Most of this light rain will dissipate before it makes its way into Alabama this afternoon thanks to dry air in place.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph. Today is our last dry day of the week, so I would recommend getting some outdoor errands out of the way before wet weather moves in. If you are planning on attending the Barons game this evening against Tennessee, we will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Scattered Storms Possible Wednesday: We will likely see increasing clouds tonight with a chance for isolated showers mainly in North Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 50s tonight. The latest model trends are showing less showers and storm activity tomorrow. I still think we’ll have enough energy and humidity in place to spark showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Coverage will be scattered at 50% so not everyone will see rain tomorrow. Any storm that develops could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Severe weather appears unlikely tomorrow. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 70s with easterly winds at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur Thursday as an area of low pressure develops in the Southeast. We will likely start Thursday morning in the mid to upper 50s with a cloudy sky. Widely scattered showers and storms can’t be ruled out Thursday morning. Rain chances will likely ramp up in coverage and intensity Thursday afternoon and evening as a weak low develops across the area.

Severe Threat Thursday (WBRC)

We could see enough instability south of I-20 Thursday afternoon for an isolated threat for strong and severe storms. The main impacts will be damaging winds and large hail. I can’t completely rule out an isolated tornado threat, but the odds are very low in this setup. I would highly recommend grabbing the umbrella and rain jacket Thursday. The evening commute could be messy. Rain chances up to 70-80% Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

Widely Scattered Showers Possible Friday: The bulk of the rain will likely move out of here Thursday night into Friday morning. Most of Friday is looking mostly to partly cloudy with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers. The cold front that moves through Thursday won’t cool us down or lower humidity levels Friday. We will likely start out Friday morning with temperatures near 60°F. We are forecasting highs in the mid 70s Friday afternoon. If you have any evening plans Friday night, I think most of us will remain dry with only an isolated shower possible. Temperatures will likely cool into the 60s Friday evening.

Potential Rainfall - Next Seven Days (WBRC)

Weekend Forecast: The big story over the weekend is the chance for an upper-level low to sweep through the Southeast. Long-range models are showing timing and intensity differences with this system, so figuring out when we could see wet weather remains difficult. It’s possible that we could see rain and a few storms move into Central Alabama Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday afternoon are forecast to warm into the upper 70s. We’ll hold on to a 40% chance for rain Saturday and a 30% chance for showers Sunday. Temperatures next week will likely remain slightly below average with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Rainfall Potential This Week: The latest trends are showing rainfall totals adding up around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama over the next 7 days. I think our wettest day of the week will occur on Thursday. Flooding at this time appears very low.

Have a great Tuesday-

